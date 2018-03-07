‘Home Improvement’ to Air on Laff in Disney Deal

Laff, the digital broadcast network devoted to comedy, is adding the Emmy-winning sitcom Home Improvement to its lineup through a multi-year licensing agreement with the Disney/ABC Television Group.

Laff, part of Katz Networks, a division of E.W. Scripps, has the rights to broadcast the 203 half-hour episodes of Home Improvement that appeared on ABC over eight seasons.

The show will make its digital broadcast debut on Laff in September. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Laff is becoming the sitcom hall-of-fame. Home Improvement adds to an incredible collection of iconic comedies already driving network growth of 60% year-over-year,” commented Jonathan Katz, President and CEO of Katz Networks.

Home Improvement joins Laff’s sitcom lineup, which includes Roseanne, That ‘70s Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show, Night Court, Spin City, Grace Under Fire and Ellen.

Tim Allen stars in Home Improvement, which original aired from 1991 to 1999. His family was played by Patricia Richardson, Zachary Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith and his Tool Time co-host was played by Richard Karn.

Laff airs on the secondary digital channels of television stations covering 90% of the U.S.