Holyfield Gets Back in the Ring
By Ben Grossman
Fox Sports Net (FSN) is getting into a new business with an old fighter. It it will enter the pay-per-view boxing arena by producing and distributing a November 10 fight featuring former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.
FSN will produce the Holyfield-Fres Oquendo fight from San Antonio with a suggested retail price of $44.95.
Holyfield is making his second straight appearance for FSN, which carried his August 18 win over unknown Jeremy Bates. The fight was the most-watched boxing telecast ever for FSN, drawing 700,000 viewers.
FSN has helped resuscitate the career of aging boxers in the past, as heavyweight James "Lights Out" Toney used a recent run of fights on FSN to catapult himself back into contention in the heavyweight division before losing to Samuel Peter last Saturday night on Showtime.
