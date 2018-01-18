‘Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry’ Back on E! Feb. 28

Season three of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry kicks off on E! Feb. 28. The new season sees host Henry sit with Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons as Parsons tries to connect with his deceased father, singer La Toya Jackson, actors David and Rosanna Arquette and rapper Iggy Azalea.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Corbett-Stern Productions in association with Mortar Media. Michael Corbett, Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Larry Stern, Cameron Kadison and Sarah Skibitzke are the executive producers.

Other celebrities appearing on Hollywood Medium this season are Kristin Cavallari, Guiliana Rancic and Taye Diggs.

E! is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.