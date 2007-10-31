Hollerbach Named Current Media CFO
By Alex Weprin
Paul Hollerbach joined Current Media as chief financial officer.
Hollerbach, formerly a vice president at Yahoo, will oversee the company’s finance, investor-relations and human-resources groups.
“Paul is an experienced and proven financial executive,” Current CEO Joel Hyatt said in a statement. “He brings broad financial and strategic experience to Current that will be instrumental to our future growth and expansion.”
Hollerbach will report to Hyatt, who co-founded the network with former Vice President Al Gore in 2005.
