Hollerbach Named Current Media CFO

Paul Hollerbach joined Current Media as chief financial officer.

Hollerbach, formerly a vice president at Yahoo, will oversee the company’s finance, investor-relations and human-resources groups.

“Paul is an experienced and proven financial executive,” Current CEO Joel Hyatt said in a statement. “He brings broad financial and strategic experience to Current that will be instrumental to our future growth and expansion.”

Hollerbach will report to Hyatt, who co-founded the network with former Vice President Al Gore in 2005.