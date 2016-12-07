Hoffman, Grimaldi Tapped for Media Institute Board

Dave Grimaldi, executive VP at the Interactive Advertising Bureau, and Adonis Hoffman, chairman of Business in the Public Interest—both former chiefs of staff to FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn—have joined the board of trustees of The Media Institute, the first amendment think tank supported by media companies.

Mike Regan, a long-time trustee and formerly executive VP of global policy for 21st Century Fox, has been elected chairman of the board's executive committee.

“Dave Grimaldi and Adonis Hoffman are Washington veterans who bring a wealth of experience to The Media Institute,” said Patrick Maines, president of the institute, in announcing the additions and election.

The board is chaired by Wiley Rein senior partner and former FCC chair Dick Wiley.