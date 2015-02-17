Hobson Resigns as Univision Communications CFO

Andy Hobson has resigned his positions as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Univision Communications Inc.

Peter Lori, executive vice president finance and chief accounting officer at UCI, will serve as interim CFO, with Hobson aiding the company during the transition period.

“We thank Andy for his numerous contributions to the company over many years,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO of UCI. “I am pleased that we have a first class financial team in place and I am confident Univision is in a strong position.”

There is no word from the U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster as to why Hobson ia exiting.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.