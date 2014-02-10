HLN Rebrands to Embrace 'Social Media Generation'

HLN is rebranding in a move it says will make it the first network to cater exclusively to the "social media generation."

The cable news network will curate news from across all social media platforms and feature headlines ripped from "plugged-in" sites and blogs. HLN says it will make an effort to share trending news, viral events and report on emerging social stars.

The first acquisition in the newly reformatted HLN is a customized version of the syndicated show, RightThisMinute, which finds the most captivating web videos and the stories behind them as they break. Produced by MagicDust Television and syndicated by MGM Domestic TV Distribution, RightThisMinute will premiere on HLN Monday at 10 p.m.

The change in format is the biggest move under new network head Albie Hecht (pictured), who took over as executive VP and general manager in September.

“While others report on the conversation, HLN will be a part of it,” said Hecht. “Just as MTV was adopted by a disconnected target audience that was underserved by television, HLN will be the first TV home to embrace the social media generation and champion its interests.”

The network said its new format will be incorporated in its current series Morning Express With Robin Meade, News Now, Nancy Grace and Dr. Drew On Call, among others.