HLN Names Albie Hecht New GM

HLN has named former Viacom executive Albie Hecht as its new executive VP and general manager.

The appointment is effective Sept. 30. Hecht replaces Scot Safon, who exited the network at the end of August as part of a restructuring. At HLN, he will oversee all of the network's programming, management, and day-to-day operations, as well as HLNtv.com, reporting to CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker in New York.

Hecht is currently the CEO of digital entertainment studio Worldwide Biggies. He previously led the rebranding of the former Nashville Network as founder of Spike TV and was president of Nickelodeon Entertainment during its development of SpongeBob Squarepants and Dora the Explorer. He also co-created the network's Kids Choice Awards as an independent producer.

"Albie is one of the most creative executives in our industry. His diverse experiences at Viacom gave him a keen understanding of cable television, where he created some of media's most well known brands and franchises. All of that, coupled with his lifelong passion for news and information, makes him the perfect fit for HLN," said Zucker. "I wanted someone who could build off the strength that currently exists at HLN, which is enjoying one of its highest rated years ever, and evolve the network and its fast-growing digital properties even more."