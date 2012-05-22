HLN Launching Evening News Show June 4

HLN will premiere an evening news program, Evening Express, on June 4.

The show, hosted by Morning

Express's Ryan Smith, will air weeknights from 5-7 p.m, with HLN's Clark

Howard and CNN's Isha Sesay contributing to the program. Evening Express joins HLN at its global headquarters in Atlanta.

"HLN is excited to offer our viewers an evening news program

that centers on the news and information they'll discuss around the dinner

table," said Scott Safon, executive VP and GM, HLN. "The format and tone of Evening

Express was inspired by our hit show Morning Express with Robin Meade.

Viewers tell us all the time that they love how Robin and the Morning

Express team start their day on HLN, and now Ryan, Clark and Isha will be

welcoming them home in the evening."

Evening Express

will focus on the day's news, as well as in-depth reporting on topical issues,

including parenting, health, personal finance and relationships. The show will

be active on social platforms, with Facebook and Twitter pages, and a blog on

HLN's website, HLNtv.com.

Evening Express is executive produced by Angie Massie.