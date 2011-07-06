HLN Draws Big Numbers for Casey Verdict

Tuesday's controversial Casey Anthony verdict announcement helped HLN draw its biggest primetime audience in nearly a decade.

HLN averaged 2.5 million primetime viewers last night -- hours after an Orlando jury acquitted Anthony of killing her daughter Caylee Anthony during a highly publicized trial - the news network's biggest primetime audience since 9/11, according to Nielsen fast nationals provided by HLN. Among adults 24-54, the network's 926,000 viewers was its best since its March 19 2003 coverage of the Iraq War.

HLN's coverage peaked during the 2:15 p.m. quarter hour when verdict was read, delivering 5.2 million viewers and 1.89 million adults 25-54. The network's 4.5 million viewers during the 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. hour marked HLN's best performance in any hour in history.

HLN's Nancy Grace show drew its best audience ever during its 8 p.m. timeslot, averaging 2.8 million total viewers and 1.2 million adults 25-54, according to the network. A special 9 p.m. edition of the show drew 2.2 million viewers and 909,000 adults 25-54.

HLN sister network CNN's coverage of the verdict peaked at 2:30 p.m. with 2.3 million total viewers and 865,000 adults 25-54.