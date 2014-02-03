HLN Cancels ‘Showbiz Tonight’

HLN has canceled entertainment-news show Showbiz Tonight.

The final episode of the show, which began in 2005, will air Feb. 6.

“I know that we are all working hard to grow the brand and take HLN to the next level,” network executive VP and general manager Albie Hecht wrote in a message to employees. “Of course, during our evolution, some changes will be difficult. This is one of the toughest.”

Hecht also indicated that Showbiz Tonight host A.J. Hammer will continue to have a role at HLN, writing, “Entertainment stories will continue to be a major pillar for HLN, and A.J. will remain an important part of that coverage.”