‘Hit the Floor’ Finished on BET

Drama Hit the Floor will not see a fifth season on BET. The show, created by James LaRosa, is about a fictional professional basketball team, the Los Angeles Devils, and its dance squad.

The fourth season premiered in July.

"We are grateful to the most passionate fans ever who helped to bring one more season of the #DevilsNation to the screen, and the incredible cast and dancers,” said BET. “We would especially like to thank and recognize the acclaimed executive producer and creator of the series, James LaRosa, for his passion and vision. We look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership.”

The cast included Taylour Paige, Logan Browning and Kimberly Elise.