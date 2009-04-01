Hit Series ‘Outlaw In-Laws’ Coming To Style Network

Style Network has acquired Outlaw In-Laws, the hit Canadian TV series about conflicts between married men and women and their in-laws.The show will debut April 7 with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m.

“Outlaw In-Laws, with its drama filled ‘before’ and transformed ‘after’ is a perfect fit for our current programming lineup,” said Katie Buchanan, VP of programming and acquisitions for The Style Network in a statement.

The show will continue to star advice columnist Ellie Tesher, who goes into tension-filled homes and gets down to business solving in-law problems.

What’s on tap for the premiere episode? Tesher visits an engaged couple whose wedding planner happens to be the bride’s mother. The wedding plans go forward with little regard for the groom’s opinion and soon an in-law emergency rears its head.

Outlaw In-Laws is produced by Media Headquarters and distributed by Picture Box. It originally aired on Canadian women’s lifestyle channel Slice Network.