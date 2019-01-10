History’s 'Project Blue Book’ Scares Up 2.1 Million Viewers in Premiere

History’s new UFO-themed series Project Blue Book hooked 2.1 million viewers in its Jan. 8 premiere episode, the network said Wednesday.

The premiere episode of the 10-episode series — which is based on the true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force in the 1950s and 60s — was the most watched scripted series premiere for History since the March 2013 premiere of Vikings, said network officials.

Overall, Project Blue Book drew 3.1 million total viewers over two telecasts of the premiere episode Tuesday night, said History.

Project Blue Book, executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, also drew 1 million adults 25-54 and 771,000 adults 18-49 from two telecasts of the premiere. The series stars Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries).