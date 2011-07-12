History's 'Pawn Stars' Is Second-Best Telecast for Net During Crossover Event

History'sThe Pick, The Pawn & The Polish crossoverevent featuring its popular thrifting shows American Pickers, American

Restoration, and Pawn Stars averaged

6.7 million total viewers for the entire 9-11 p.m. airing on Monday night,

following the selection, restoration, and sale of a 1957 Chevy.

American Pickers led

the 9 p.m. premiere with 6.3 million total viewers and 2.6 million for A18-49. American Restoration followed at 10 p.m.,

rising to 6.7 million total viewers and 3 million viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The

last part of the crossover, Pawn Stars, drew the highest number of viewers, with 7.6 million

total viewers and 3.4 million in A18-49, earning the second-best telecast of all time for the network.