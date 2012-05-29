History's 'Hatfields & McCoys' Premiere GrabsCable-Record 13.9 Million Viewers
History's premiere of Hatfields
& McCoys Monday night became the top-rated non-sports telecast in the
history of ad-supported cable, drawing 13.9 million total viewers at 9 p.m.
The first episode of the three-part miniseries, which stars
Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton as patriarchs of feuding families, attracted 5.8
million adults 25-54 and 4.8 million adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
ratings. The premiere and encore telecast combined for 17 million total
viewers.
Hatfields & McCoys
continues Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-11 p.m. ET.
The miniseries is the first of History's push into scripted programming. The network also has the upcoming 10-episode docudrama The Bible from Mark Burnett and its first drama series Vikings.
