History's 'Hatfields & McCoys' Premiere GrabsCable-Record 13.9 Million Viewers

History's premiere of Hatfields

& McCoys Monday night became the top-rated non-sports telecast in the

history of ad-supported cable, drawing 13.9 million total viewers at 9 p.m.

The first episode of the three-part miniseries, which stars

Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton as patriarchs of feuding families, attracted 5.8

million adults 25-54 and 4.8 million adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

ratings. The premiere and encore telecast combined for 17 million total

viewers.

Hatfields & McCoys

continues Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-11 p.m. ET.

The miniseries is the first of History's push into scripted programming. The network also has the upcoming 10-episode docudrama The Bible from Mark Burnett and its first drama series Vikings.