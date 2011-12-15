History's 'Cajun Pawn Stars' to Premiere Jan. 8
History announced its
new series Cajun Pawn Stars will
open up shop on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. with 14 half-hour episodes in its first
season. The series is a spinoff of History's Pawn Stars, which is currently airing its fifth season on the channel.
Cajun Pawn Stars is
set in Alexandra, La., at Jimmie DeRamus' Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry
Center, one of the biggest pawn shops in the South. Each episode will focus on
Jimmie, a.k.a. "Big Daddy," and his family, as well as the items bought and
sold.
Cajun Pawn Stars
is produced by Leftfield Pictures, with Joel Patterson serving as showrunner. History's
Paul Cabana and Mary Donahue, along with Leftfield's Brent Montgomery and David
George, executive produce the series.
