History's 'Cajun Pawn Stars' to Premiere Jan. 8

History announced its

new series Cajun Pawn Stars will

open up shop on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. with 14 half-hour episodes in its first

season. The series is a spinoff of History's Pawn Stars, which is currently airing its fifth season on the channel.

Cajun Pawn Stars is

set in Alexandra, La., at Jimmie DeRamus' Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry

Center, one of the biggest pawn shops in the South. Each episode will focus on

Jimmie, a.k.a. "Big Daddy," and his family, as well as the items bought and

sold.

Cajun Pawn Stars

is produced by Leftfield Pictures, with Joel Patterson serving as showrunner. History's

Paul Cabana and Mary Donahue, along with Leftfield's Brent Montgomery and David

George, executive produce the series.