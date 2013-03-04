History's 'The Bible' Premieres to 13.1 Million Viewers

The two-hour premiere of History's scripted miniseries The

Bible drew 13.1 million total viewers from 8-10 p.m. on Sunday.

The 13.1 million falls below partsone and three of last year's three-part miniseries Hatfields & McCoys,

which drew 13.9 million and 14.3 million respectively. Bible tied part two

of Hatfields, which also drew 13.1 million viewers. The two-hour debut

also averaged 4.6 million adults 25-54 and ranks as the top cable entertainment

telecast of the year, surpassing AMC'sThe Walking Dead.Across two plays, The Bible averaged

14.8 million total viewers and 5.6 million adults 25-54.

The Bible will air over the next four Sundays.

Following The Bible, History launched its first-ever

scripted series Vikings to 6.2 million total viewers to become the year's top

cable series launch among total viewers and adults 25-54. The premiere episode

also drew 2.5 million adults 18-49 and 2.7 million adults 25-54. Across two

plays, Vikings drew 8.3 million total viewers; 3.4 million adults 18-49

and 3.8 million adults 25-54.

The network also said that History.com had its best-ever day

of activity on Sunday.