History Wants 'Vikings' to Return for Fifth Season

History said it's picked up a 20-episode fifth season of hit drama series Vikings.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers -- who played Henry VIII in Vikings creator Michael Hirst's Showtime series The Tudors -- is joining the cast of the MGM Television series.

History said Vikings, which was the network's first scripted drama, is still a top-10 cable drama series and is the top telecast on Thursday nights on cable in all key demographics within Live +3 delivery garnering 4.2 million total viewers, 2.1 million adults 25-54 and 1.9 million adults 18-49.

