History, VH1 Going Back To Woodstock

History and VH1 are teaming up for a two hour documentary, Woodstock: 40 Years Later (working title)

The doc will be televised on VH1 and History in August, and will also be simulcast on VH1 Classic.

The film will explore the planning that went into the legendary festival, as well as everything that happened, from the traffic to the weather and of course the music. It will also look at the legacy of the festival through the eyes of current musicians and activists.