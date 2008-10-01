History Ups Gaffney

The History Channel promoted Peter Gaffney to senior vice president of programming strategy, scheduling and acquisitions.

Since 2002 Gaffney has served as VP of programming strategy, scheduling and acquisitions.

Continuing to report to History executive VP and general manager Nancy Dubuc, Gaffney will be tasked with increasing ratings, loyalty and impressions through acquisitions, scheduling and strategic planning. He was instrumental in History’s acquisition of HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.

“In these highly competitive times, Peter has proven to be an excellent business leader and one of the best strategists in our industry. With an outstanding track record of accomplishments, he has been instrumental to the rapid growth and momentum of History and History International,” Dubuc said in a statement.

“Under his direction, both networks have achieved double-digit ratings and impressions increases in all of our key demographics and have significantly enhanced their reach across every content platform,” she added. “I am confident that he will make an even greater impact in his expanded role.”