History Steps Into the Boxing Ring With ‘Pawn Stars' Buy

History is entering the boxing ring with an ad buy for its series Pawn Stars. The A&E Networks-owned cable channel will be the title sponsor during the Nov. 14 HBO Pay-Per-View matchup between Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto for Top Rank's Welterweight Championship.

As part of the deal, Pawn Stars will be promoted during the "Tale of the Tape" segments, as well as in the opening, closing and pre-main event segments of the telecast. It will also include ringside announcements and seating for the shows stars, and the Pawn Stars logo will be on the mat for the duration of the three undercards and main event matchup.

Pawn Stars is set at a Las Vegas pawn shop, just down the street from the MGM Grand, where the boxing match will take place.

Horizon Media worked with The Leverage Agency to orchestrate the deal, which the network says is the first time a TV network has purchased a fully integrated ad sponsorship in the boxing space.