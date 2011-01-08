History Scraps 'Kennedys' Series

History Channel will not air a minseries it commissioned based on the Kennedy family, the network said Friday.

The eight-part Kennedy series, which History greenlit more than a year ago as its first scripted series and was produced by Jonathan Koch, Steve Michaels and Joel Surnow (24), stars Greg Kinnear and Katie Homes as John and Jackie Kennedy.

History said in a statement: "Upon completion of the production of The Kennedys, History has decided not to air the 8-part miniseries on the network. While the film is produced and acted with the highest quality, after viewing the final product in its totality, we have concluded this dramatic interpretation is not a fit for the History brand. We recognize historical fiction is an important medium for storytelling and commend all the hard work and passion that has gone into the making of the series, but ultimately deem this as the right programming decision for our network."

It's unclear whether any other network will pick up the miniseries. Showtime, which aired a similarly controversial series about the Regan presidential family in the early 2000s after CBS dropped the series, said it has "not seen the [Kennedys] project."