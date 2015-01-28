History’s ‘Sons Of Liberty’ Miniseries Draws 3.1 Million Viewers

History’s Revolutionary War-themed mini-series Sons of Liberty captured 3.1 million viewers over its three-night run.

The series, which profiles the lives of a young Sam Adams, John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock and Dr. Joseph Warren as they led the Revolutionary War, also averaged 1.3 million adults 25-54 and 1.1 million adults 18-49 over its six-hour run, said network officials.

