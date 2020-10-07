History, Rocket Mortgage Mark Ending Veteran Homelessness

History has worked with sponsor Rocket Mortgage to salute a program aimed at ending homelessness among armed services veterans.

A vignette will start appearing Wednesday on History and on social media that talks about Community Solutions’ Built for Zero program and how it nearly eliminated vet homelessness in Lynchburg, Va., one of 80 cities and counties participating.

Two other videos are being produced calling out other towns that have essentially zeroed-out homelessness among those who have served our country.

Lynchburg worked to virtually eliminate veterans living on the streets. (Image credit: History)

Rocket Mortgage is lead sponsor amplifying Built for Zero. History and Rocket Mortgage first teamed up to support the program last year. History parent A+E Networks has created other branded content, including billboards, tagged promos and content bridges for Rocket Mortgage that have also appeared on History. A&E and Lifetime, including a Memorial day commemoration.

By collecting data on all of the struggling veterans in the area and making sure they get the services they are entitled to, plus finding places to live in tight housing markets, the program ensures that homelessness is brief, rare and non-recurring.

Additional vignettes will showcase other areas that have achieved “functional zero,” with no veteran living on the street.

“Honoring our veterans is a longtime pillar of the History brand, and telling their stories – the challenges and the triumphs - is both a responsibility and a privilege,” said David DeSocio, executive VP, Ad Sales Marketing & Partnerships at A+E Networks, History’s parent company. “We’re honored to once again partner with Rocket Mortgage to bring awareness to the Built For Zero initiative and to amplify the good work they do battling homelessness in communities across the country.”