History Renews 'Vikings' For Third Season

History has renewed scripted series Vikings for a third season of 10 episodes, the network said Tuesday.

Production on season three will begin this summer to air in 2015.

The second season of Vikings is drawing fewer viewers than last year, averaging 3.4 million, although last year had miniseries The Bible as its lead in for much of the season. The 3.4 million average still tops cable in its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot. The series is averaging 1.7 million adults 25-54 and 1.8 million adults 18-49 viewers.

Vikings' second season still has six episodes remaining, with the finale set for May 1.