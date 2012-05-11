HistoryRenews 'Top Gear' for Third Season

History

announced Friday it has ordered a third season of the U.S. version of Top

Gear.

The second

season of the series drew 1.1 million Adults 25-54 and 18-49 up 30% and 22%,

respectively. It is also the network's youngest-skewing series.

Top Gear is a produced by BBC

Worldwide Productions and is co-production between History and BBC Worldwide.

John Hesling and Russ McCarroll serve as executive producers.