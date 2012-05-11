HistoryRenews 'Top Gear' for Third Season
History
announced Friday it has ordered a third season of the U.S. version of Top
Gear.
The second
season of the series drew 1.1 million Adults 25-54 and 18-49 up 30% and 22%,
respectively. It is also the network's youngest-skewing series.
Top Gear is a produced by BBC
Worldwide Productions and is co-production between History and BBC Worldwide.
John Hesling and Russ McCarroll serve as executive producers.
