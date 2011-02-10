History Renews 'Top Gear' For A Second Season

History has renewed the U.S. version of Top Gear for a second season, the network announced Thursday.

The show, based on the BBC series, will begin production this spring. Nearly 60 million viewers watched the first season of the series which features extreme stunts, challenges, car reviews and celebrity interviews, according to the network. It averaged 1.5 million viewers in its premiere episodes, and the median viewing age for the series was 37, making it the youngest-skewing show on the network.

Comedian Adam Ferrara, champion rally and drift racer Tanner Foust and racing analyst Rutledge Wood will return as hosts.

Jeremy Clarkson, host of the UK Top Gear, is pleased with the renewal. "Top Gear is our baby so you can understand why [co-hosts Richard] Hammond, [James] May and I were anxious about passing it on to the presenters of the US show," he said in a statement. "We needn't have worried because Top Gear is clearly in safe hands, even if they do insist on speaking in those stupid accents...Bring on series 2."



Top Gear is a co-production between History and BBC Worldwide.