History Renews ‘Six’ for Second Season

History has greenlit its military-themed drama series Six for a second season, the network said Thursday.

The series, which follows a team of Navy Seals tasked with rescuing a fellow seal captured behind enemy lines, is averaging 2.9 million total viewers in Live+3 Nielsen ratings over its four weeks, making it the most watched new scripted series of the season, according to History.

The season one finale of the series debuts March 8. Six is produced by A+E Studios in association with Weinstein Television and created by William and David Broyles.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.