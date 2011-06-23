History Plans Crossover Event with Thrifting Shows
History has scheduled a American Pickers/Pawn Stars/American
Restoration crossover event to bring together all three series in its popular
"trash-to-treasure" genre.
The two-hour special, called The Pick, The Pawn & The
Polish, will premiere Monday, July 11 at 9 p.m. Characters from the three series
will work together to find, purchase and restore a rare model 1957 Chevy.
The episode features Mike and Frank from American Pickers
tracking down the vehicle from Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison. The team then takes the
car to Rick Dale's restoration shop (American Restoration) where they'll have
to negotiate and deal and restore the car in time for a birthday party.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.