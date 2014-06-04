History Orders ‘Sons of Liberty’ Miniseries

History has ordered six-hour miniseries Sons of Liberty, the network announced Wednesday. The miniseries—about a group of American revolutionaries including Sam Adams, John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock and Joseph Warren—is produced by A+E Studios and Stephen David Entertainment.

No premiere date has yet been announced. The miniseries has been in development for more than one year.

“From the Boston Tea Party to the Declaration of Independence, Sons of Liberty will tell the rebellious story of America’s greatest fight for freedom,” said Dirk Hoogstra, executive VP and general manager, History. “History continues its commitment to bring viewers historical drama based on real events that have shaped our past, while capturing the spirit of the time. Adams, Hancock, Revere, are famous names in our history books, and Sons of Libery will bring their stories to life.”

The miniseries is written by Stephen David and David C. White. It is executive produced by Russ McCarroll and Elaine Frontain Bryant for History and David and Matthew Gross for Stephen David Entertainment.