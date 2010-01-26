History Orders Larry The Cable Guy Series

History has greenlit a new series starring comedian Larry

the Cable Guy. The series, Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy

(working title) will follow Larry as he visits historic sites across the U.S.

At each site he will reveal bits of history, while also immersing himself in

the jobs, hobbies and lifestyle of the locals.

"Larry the Cable Guy wows

audiences across the country with his unique brand of humor and quirky take on America," said

History President and GM Nancy Dubuc. "We are thrilled to welcome him to

History in what promises to be a genre-busting series that takes a look at

history like you've never seen it before."

Only in America will premiere on History in the third quarter of 2010.

A member of The Blue Collar Comedy

Tour (along with Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall) Larry the Cable Guy has been

a regular on television in recent years, mostly on Comedy Central in the form

of the "Blue Collar" comedy specials and the Comedy Central Roast.

Pilgrim Films & Television and

Parallel Entertainment are producing the series for History. Craig Piligian,

J.P. Williams and Larry the Cable Guy are executive producers.