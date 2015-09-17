History Orders ‘Join Or Die With Craig Ferguson’

History has greenlit 16 episodes of Join or Die with Craig Ferguson, the network announced Tuesday.

The half-hour show, from Comedy Dynamics and Green Mountain West, features Craig Ferguson as he debates “provocative and timely” topics with a panel of celebrities and experts.

The topics range from the biggest presidential campaign flop to greatest founding father.

"I’m a huge fan of History and what they do," said Ferguson. "I'm delighted to be on their schedule and promise that we will have a lot of fun but we will also stick to the truth."

“Join or Die” is Benjamin Franklin’s 1754 rallying cry to unite the colonists, as well as the tattoo Ferguson received after becoming an American citizen.

Ferguson, former Late Late Show host, currently is hosting the modestly rated syndicated series Celebrity Name Game.

Ferguson, Phil Cottone, Brian Volk-Weiss and Jim Biederman will serve as executive producers, as will History’s Tim Healy and Matt Ginsburg.