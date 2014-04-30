History Orders Game Show Spinoff to ‘Pawn Stars’

History has ordered a game-show spinoff of its popular series Pawn Stars, where contestants will compete against the show’s cast to win coveted items from the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawnshop.

The network ordered 10 episodes of Pawnography, which will be filmed in Las Vegas in front of a studio audience. The contestants will compete against “The Pawn Stars” in three rounds of trivia with escalating difficulty.

The series, produced by Leftfield Pictures, is set to premiere on History this summer.