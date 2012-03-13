History Greenlights 'Vikings' Scripted Series

History will move take a leap into the scripted series waters with the greenlights of a new drama series Vikings, the network announced Wednesday.

The period series, produced by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios Inc., will follow the often brutal Norsemen who who raided, traded and explored during medieval times, according to the network. History has given the series a full season commitment of about nine episodes, according to network officials.

"This is an amazing crossroads for History embarking on our first scripted series," said Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager for History in a statement. "People think they know about the Vikings – we see references to them all the time in our popular culture from TV commercials to football teams – but the reality is so much more fascinating and complex, more vivid, visceral and powerful than popular legend. We will explore the mysteries of the Vikings – the adventures they took and the people who led them. And we will start to understand a past that is very much part of our collective DNA today."

While Vikings is the network's first official scripted series, the network has already greenlit two mini-series. The six-episode Hatfield and McCoys starring Kevin Costner is set to debut this May, and The Bible, a 10-hour docudrama from reality-series producer Mark Burnett.

History also greenlit mini-series The Kennedys, but eventually dropped it after deeming the series too controversial to air. The Kennedys eventually aired on ReelzChannel last April and won four Emmy Awards last September.