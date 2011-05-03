History Greenlights Three New Series

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

History announced its 2011-12 upfront

slate Tuesday including the addition of event programming, series and specials

to its development.

The network has greenlit three series, Invention USA, about two tech and

science experts who travel America searching for the next great prototype; Full Metal Jousting, about a maverick

group of jousting fighters; and United

Stats of America, which crunches data to revel surprising facts about who

we are.

In development for 2012 is the

miniseries The Men Who Built America,

about the people who rebuilt the U.S. after the Civil War.

Those titles join previously announced

series American Restoration, Around the World in 80 Ways and How the States Got Their Shapes.

History has also greenlit three

specials, History of the World in Two

Hours, 9/12: The Day After, about

the legacy of Sept. 11; and Vietnam in HD,

featuring never-before-seen footage and personal accounts from the Vietnam War.

History is coming off four consecutive

years of growth and is currently a top-five cable network with adults and

men 18-49. It has five shows that average at least 1.5 million viewers in the

key demo: Pawn Stars, American Pickers, Swamp People, American

Restoration and Ax Men.

History, which is owned by A+E

Networks, will hold its upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday evening.