History Greenlights Three New Series
History announced its 2011-12 upfront
slate Tuesday including the addition of event programming, series and specials
to its development.
The network has greenlit three series, Invention USA, about two tech and
science experts who travel America searching for the next great prototype; Full Metal Jousting, about a maverick
group of jousting fighters; and United
Stats of America, which crunches data to revel surprising facts about who
we are.
In development for 2012 is the
miniseries The Men Who Built America,
about the people who rebuilt the U.S. after the Civil War.
Those titles join previously announced
series American Restoration, Around the World in 80 Ways and How the States Got Their Shapes.
History has also greenlit three
specials, History of the World in Two
Hours, 9/12: The Day After, about
the legacy of Sept. 11; and Vietnam in HD,
featuring never-before-seen footage and personal accounts from the Vietnam War.
History is coming off four consecutive
years of growth and is currently a top-five cable network with adults and
men 18-49. It has five shows that average at least 1.5 million viewers in the
key demo: Pawn Stars, American Pickers, Swamp People, American
Restoration and Ax Men.
History, which is owned by A+E
Networks, will hold its upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday evening.
