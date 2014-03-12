History Greenlights ‘Texas Rising’ Miniseries

History announced Wednesday that the network has ordered eight-hour miniseries Texas Rising. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Texas Rising will tell the story of the Texas Revolution against Mexico and the rise of the Texas Rangers. Leslie Greif, who produced History’s Hatfields & McCoys, will serve as executive producer.

“From Hatfields & McCoys to The Bible to Vikings, History has made a major commitment to high-quality scripted historical dramas,” said Dirk Hoogstra, executive VP and general manager, History and H2. “The Texas Revolution is one of the most gut-wrenching and inspirational events in our history. Doing the story justice will be a massive undertaking and we’re excited to begin production with one of the best teams in the business.”

Roland Joffé will direct the series, which will be coproduced by A+E Studios and ITV Studios America, and produced by Thinkfactory Media. Hoogstra, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Julian P. Hobbs will executive produce for History.

Bill Paxton (pictured), who starred in Hatfields & McCoys, will lead a cast that includes Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Thomas Jane, Olivier Martinez, Chad Michael Murray, Michael Rapaport and Max Thieriot.