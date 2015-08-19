History Greenlights Second Season of ‘Alone’

History Wednesday said it has renewed its freshman reality series Alone for a second season.

The series, which will award $500,000 to the person who survives the longest in a harsh wilderness, is averaging 2.5 million viewers and 1.2 million adults 25-54 (Live+3 Nielsen ratings).

The series’ freshman season finale airs Thursday night.

“Alone is a groundbreaking series that has truly connected with audiences,” said Paul Cabana, executive VP and head of programming for History. “In today’s crowded landscape, it is incredibly rewarding to see a new series break through the clutter and grow week after week.”

This article originally appeared on Multichannel.com.