History Greenlights 'Houdini' Miniseries

History has officially greenlit its next miniseries, a four-hour scripted production about the famous magician Harry Houdini.

Houdini, which will star Adrien Brody in the title role, will begin production this fall. The four-part series will trace the arc of Houdini's life from desperate poverty to worldwide fame and will be coproduced by Lionsgate and A+E Studios. Gerald W. Abrams (Nuremberg, Family of Spies) and Andras Hamori (Sunshine) will serve as executive producers.

"It's not magic that History has established a strong track record with its high-quality historical dramas from quality auspices. We're excited to build on that tremendous momentum with Houdini," said Dirk Hoogstra, executive VP and general manager, History. "The great Harry Houdini is a fascinating man in history and I have no doubt that Adrien Brody will bring the magician's riveting story to life for our audience."

The project was originally announced back in April.