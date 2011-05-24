History Greenlights Burnett Docudrama
History has
greenlit The Bible, a five-part
docudrama produced by Mark Burnett, the network announced Tuesday.
The 10-hour series, which will air in 2013, will combine live action with CGI. Burnett, whose credits include The Voice and Survivor, will executive produce
alongside Roma Downey and Richard Bedser. This series marks Burnett's first foray into scripted programming.
"This series
will bring the historical stories of The Bible to life for a new generation," Nancy Dubuc, History president and GM, said. "[Burnett] is an
amazing storyteller, and on this project, has the ability to deliver what we
hope will be the largest audience History has ever seen."
Dirk Hoogstra and Julian P. Hobbs
will executive produce for History.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.