History Greenlights Burnett Docudrama

History has

greenlit The Bible, a five-part

docudrama produced by Mark Burnett, the network announced Tuesday.

The 10-hour series, which will air in 2013, will combine live action with CGI. Burnett, whose credits include The Voice and Survivor, will executive produce

alongside Roma Downey and Richard Bedser. This series marks Burnett's first foray into scripted programming.

"This series

will bring the historical stories of The Bible to life for a new generation," Nancy Dubuc, History president and GM, said. "[Burnett] is an

amazing storyteller, and on this project, has the ability to deliver what we

hope will be the largest audience History has ever seen."

Dirk Hoogstra and Julian P. Hobbs

will executive produce for History.