History, Foursquare Ink Partnership

A&E Networks-owned History is the latest network to

partner with social media service Foursquare. Tied to the upcoming premiere of America

The Story of Us, users who opt to participate will receive interesting

facts when they check in to historic locations. In addition, 10 randomly

selected users will receive an America The Story of Us prize pack

"Teaming up with foursquare for the America The

Story of Us promotion reinforces the History brand's 360-degree approach of

aggressively reaching our viewers in new platforms," says Chris Moseley,

senior VP of marketing for History. "The connection to America The

Story of Us is a perfect fit as it will allow users of foursquare to

discover the history in their own cities as well as leave historical tips for

others to experience."

Foursquare has been busy inking deals with major media

companies. The company has already tied deals to NBC Universal's Bravo and MTV

Networks.