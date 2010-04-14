History, Foursquare Ink Partnership
By Alex Weprin
A&E Networks-owned History is the latest network to
partner with social media service Foursquare. Tied to the upcoming premiere of America
The Story of Us, users who opt to participate will receive interesting
facts when they check in to historic locations. In addition, 10 randomly
selected users will receive an America The Story of Us prize pack
"Teaming up with foursquare for the America The
Story of Us promotion reinforces the History brand's 360-degree approach of
aggressively reaching our viewers in new platforms," says Chris Moseley,
senior VP of marketing for History. "The connection to America The
Story of Us is a perfect fit as it will allow users of foursquare to
discover the history in their own cities as well as leave historical tips for
others to experience."
Foursquare has been busy inking deals with major media
companies. The company has already tied deals to NBC Universal's Bravo and MTV
Networks.
