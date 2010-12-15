History Elevates Three On Programming Team

History has promoted three of its executive producers - Michael Stiller, Mary Donahue and Julian Hobbs - to vice presidents, development and programming, the network announced Wednesday.

They report to David McKillop, senior vice president, development and programming at History. In their new roles, each will be responsible for the development of original series and specials and implementing programming strategies to expand the History brand.

"It is not by chance that History is a top five cable network in all its key demos," said McKillop in a statement. "Our programming team is the best in the business. Creative, nimble and fearless, they have a proven track record of creating ground-breaking, trend-setting programming and driving hits that perfectly align with the History brand and with our passionate viewers. It is through their collective efforts that History is experiencing explosive growth and sustaining tremendous success every night of the week with our original series and specials."

Stiller was most recently executive producer of History's Ax Men and is currently EP of Only in America With Larry the Cable Guy, airing in early 2011. Donahue is the executive producer of Pawn Stars and developed the series Swamp People and American Restoration. Hobbs executive produces IRT: Deadliest Roads.