History Draws 3.7 Million for ‘Houdini’ Debut

The first part of History Channel’s two-part Houdini miniseries drew 3.7 million viewers on Labor Day at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen.

The 3.7 million made Houdini the top miniseries debut of 2014, which also brought in 1.5 million adults 25-54 and 1.2 million adults 18-49. The miniseries, which featured Adrien Brody playing the famous magician, airs the second part Tuesday night.

The 3.7 million was well below History’s previous entrants in the miniseries space—Hatfields & McCoys and The Bible—which each surpassed 13 million viewers. History has two more miniseries in the hopper in Texas Rising and Sons of Liberty.

Houdini is a Lionsgate and A+E Studios coproduction.