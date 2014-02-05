History Commissions 'World Wars' Project

History & H2 will chronicle the two World Wars as part of a six-hour special event series to premiere later this year, according to network officials.

The miniseries, World Wars, will focus on the three decades spanning World War I and World War II from the perspective of the period's world leaders, according to network officials. Stephen David Entertainment (The Men Who Built America) will produce the series.

World Wars will be broadcast on both History and H2 in the U.S. and internationally, as well as on France Television and Germany’s N24 in those markets, said network officials.

