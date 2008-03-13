The History Channel Orders Martin Luther King Jr. Documentary

The History Channel ordered a documentary examining the life and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The documentary, King, will be hosted by former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw, who interviewed confidants, friends and family of King for the program, as well as people whose lives were influenced by King’s words.

Among those interviewed are Martin Luther King III, Harry Belafonte, Bill Clinton, Forest Whitaker and Andrew Young.

"With every passing year, we have a greater understanding of the magnitude of Dr. King's achievements and the historic place he occupies in the pantheon of American heroes," Brokaw said in a statement. "As a young reporter in the South, I was witness to his courage and his oratorical genius in the face of often-violent resistance to the idea that every American should have equal rights. Revisiting that time and his place in it has been a deeply rewarding experience."

King marks Brokaw’s second major feature with History, having hosted 1968 with Tom Brokawlast year.

The two-hour special coincides with the 40th anniversary of King’s death. King will air April 6 at 8 p.m.