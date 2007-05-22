The History Channel Orders up Fourth Season of Digging For The Truth

The History Channel has picked up a fourth season of Digging For The Truth, which follows adventurers and scientists as they travel the globe searching for answers to come of civilizations greatest mysteries.

Former Navy pilot Hunter Ellis and adventurer Zay Harding will be taking over hosting duties for this season, replacing Josh Bernstein, who left the show to join the Discovery Channel, where he will serve as a producer and host on new shows for the network. “Since launching in 2005, Digging for the Truth has become appointment viewing for our audience. After three successful seasons, we recognize the challenge to grow this series in this very competitive environment and this change in direction underscores our commitment to this dynamic franchise,” said Nancy Dubuc, Executive Vice President and General Manager of The History Channel.

Ellis and Harding will be joined by archaeologist Kara Cooney and diving expert Charles Ingram on their explorations. The show will launch during the third quarter of this year with a two-hour special on Pirates of the Mediterranean.