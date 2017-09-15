Hispanic TV Summit Slates Special Closing Session

The closing session of the upcoming 15th annual Hispanic Television Summit (on Thursday, Oct. 19, in New York City) will draw together a diverse panel of experienced journalists from Buzzfeed, ABC News, CNNen Español and Fox News to discuss today's political environment and their personal insights about how current events affect their role in television.

According to Pew Research, 41% of Hispanics have serious concerns about their place in America, and today’s political environment is attracting new and larger audiences for news, as well as comedy and late night programs. Moderator Joe Schramm (@Schrammnyc), the summit creator and producer, will lead the discussion at 4 p.m. at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, with:

--Adrian Carrasquillo(@Carrasquillo), White House Correspondent for Buzzfeed;

--Sunny Hostin(@sunny), co-host,The View (@TheView), and senior legal correspondent for ABC News;

--Juan Carlos López(@jclopezcnn), senior political anchor, CNN en Español;

--Juan Williams(@TheJuanWilliams), co-host,The Five(@TheFive), Fox News.

For more about the Hispanic Television Summit, which is part of NewBay Media'sNYC Television Week,visit the event site.