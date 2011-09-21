HispanicTV Summit: ESPN's Keller Wants to Break Down Walls Between English and SpanishProgramming

New York -- ESPN's Hispanic audience has grown 39% in the past four

years, and with the U.S. Hispanic population boom, it's only bound to get

stronger.

That's what Traug

Keller, ESPN's senior VP of production and business divisions, told the audience

in a keynote discussion moderated by ESPN Radio's Mike & Mike In the

Morning cohost Mike Greenberg at B&C/MCN's ninth annual Hispanic

TV Summit here on Tuesday.

Greenberg began

the discussion by stating, "ESPN's mission is to serve sports fans, all

sports fans, wherever they are."

Keller said the latest census figures indicate that over the last 10 years, the U.S.

Hispanic population has grown by 56%, making it the fastest growing demo in the

country. Over the next 40 years, that number is projected to grow 167%. Keller

said that in 30 years, one of every three U.S. sports fans will be Hispanic.

Keller explained

that ESPN uses the same

techniques to appeal to Hispanic sports fans as it used to reach American sports fans.

"We want to get inside the

mindset, find the likes, dislikes, passions, the things that

drive him," Keller said. "Nobody spends

more time with the American male than we do, including their

wives and children."

In about a third

of the households, the U.S. Hispanic male is the primary shopper. In fact,

according to Keller, the Hispanic fan "has greater reception to advertising

then [the] non-Hispanic sports fan."

Keller broke down Hispanic fans into three separate groups: English-dominant, U.S.-born;

Bi-cultural, U.S.-born; and Spanish-dominant, non-U.S.-born. He said the

English-dominant fan "has the highest

relationship with ESPN," but that the bi-cultural fan represents "the greatest

opportunity," because that demographic uses both ESPN and ESPN Deportes

platforms.

ESPN's next move,

Keller said, is to bridge the gap between the Hispanic fan and the

non-Hispanic fan. "[It's] not just [about] ESPN Deportes, [it's also about]

ESPN," he said, adding that ESPN wanted to move past relying solely on

soccer and boxing (two of the most popular sports among Hispanic fans),

especially when it comes to football.

ESPN's Monday Night Football audience has more than doubled in

the past year-and-a-half, Keller said. The games are broadcast on both ESPN and ESPN

Deportes with separate broadcast teams.

Two other recent

developments that illustrate ESPN's attempt to "synergize" both platforms include

Adrianna Monsalve of ESPN Deportes' Nación ESPN making appearances on

Sportsnation, which runs on ESPN 2; and a new program in ESPN 2's afternoon lineup, Dan Le BetardIs Highly

Questionable, features Le

Betard and his father -- who doesn't speak a word of English -- debating sports

topics. Keller said that show "indexes as the highest show on ESPN for

Hispanics."

Knowing that soccer

is the culture's most popular sport, Keller made sure to say that while

ESPN is expanding its reach, it still understands what most Hispanics prefer.

The network's World Cup coverage saw 36% growth among Hispanics between

2006 and 2010, compared to only about 25% for non-Hispanics. During its recent

broadcast of the exhibition match between the U.S. and Mexican national teams,

ESPN 2 featured a Hispanic commentator on their

English-speaking broadcast team.

Keller ended the discussion saying that with all the different channels out

there, "regardless of language, the number of signs you have out there pointing

to where to find your content is absolutely critical.

"Programming

doesn't know a language," Keller said. "It's about the content."