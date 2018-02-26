Hispanic Television Summit Returns to New York Marriott Marquis Oct. 4

The Hispanic Television Summit will return to the New York Marriott Marquis on Oct. 4, 2018.



The 16th annual event, which is presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, will focus on advertising, digital video distribution, new programming production and audience metrics.



“We are excited to bring the annual Hispanic Television Summit back to where it was first presented in 2002, and where it continued to be presented for much of its history,” said Charlie Weiss, VP, Market Expert – Broadcast, Cable, and Broadband Television NewBay, parent of B&C and Multichannel. He continued, “We heard our many sponsors, hundreds of attendees and noted speakers, panelists and celebrity talent who have expressed an interest in seeing the summit return to its roots. We are happy to announce that we are going home.”



The summit is produced on behalf of B&C and Multichannel by Schramm Marketing Group.



“This summit is a one-of-a-kind gathering of those in the business of reaching Hispanic viewers and consumers,” said summit producer Joe Schramm. “Past sponsors, speakers and attendees can count on us to once again deliver a valuable and informative event. We already have sponsors committed to this year’s event, and we are now accepting submissions for speakers and panelists.”



For information on partnerships and sponsorship opportunities, contact Charlie Weiss at 212-378-0478 or cweiss@nbmedia.com.



For information on speaking opportunities, contact Joe Schramm at 212-983-0219 or jschramm@schrammnyc.com.