Hisense's VIDAA Is Now the No. 2 Smart TV OS Globally Behind Samsung Tizen, Trade Group Says (Chart of the Day)

Samsung's Tizen has maintained its crown as the most distributed smart TV operating system globally, but Hisense upstart OS VIDAA is closing fast.

According to data recently published by the Connected TV Marketing Association (CTVMA), which said in a blog post that it just started tracking "the number of CTV devices in global households by country and device brand," Samsung Tizen will control about 12.8% of the 120 million smart TV's the trade group predicts will be sold in 2024.

Tizen has long been the world's dominant TVOS, but the No. streaming software gateway, Hisense's VIDAA, is a relative newcomer ... that's seems to be coming pretty fast.

VIDAA, the Atlanta-based upstart TVOS launched in 2019 by Qingdao, China-headquartered Hisense Group and other investors as the "preferred smart TV OS" for Hisense global TV brands including Toshiba, controls 7.8% of the market, CTVMA said.

That's followed by LG's webOS (7.4%), Roku (6.4%), Amazon Fire TV (6.4%), Google TV/Android TV (5.9%) and Vizio SmartCast (5.8%), the latter now controlled by Walmart.

(Image credit: Connected TV Marketing Association)

Xperi's TiVo OS, which just hit store shelves this past year with the introduction of Vestel TV's across Europe, already controls 2.3% of the market.

Notably, CTVMA found that 38% of smart TVs are controlled by "other" software operating systems, including unlicensed OS products.

The CTVMA says it bases its rankings on "comprehensive glass-level data from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and operating systems (OS)."

The aforementioned rankings don't include OS share derived from third-party HDMI dongles.